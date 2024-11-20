Encouragement assured for innovation in farming

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi highlighted the significance of innovative horticultural practices during her visit to dragon fruit cultivation by farmer Punaparaju Muralikrishnam Raju in Chebrolu, Unguturu mandal.

She said that success in growing such crops in local climates demonstrates the farmer’s commitment.

Collector urged Horticulture Department officials to support these farmers with necessary guidance and technical knowledge. Farmer Raju explained that he had researched dragon fruit cultivation and is using a concrete pole system on his 5 acres, opting for organic fertilizers.

Later, collector inspected sheep deworming and vaccinations in Akkupalli Gokavaram village, announcing a toll-free number, 1962, for veterinary services. She instructed the Animal Husbandry Department to inform the public about this emergency assistance available through the service.

Collector was accompanied by District Agriculture Officer Habib Bhasha, Assistant Director Usha Rajakumari, Joint Director of Fisheries Department Nagalingacharyalu, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department Dr Nehrubabu, Tahsildar Y Purnachandra Prasad, MPDO Ganji Raj Manoj and others.