‘Ensure all safety measures at Mogili Ghat by next week’

Chittoor : District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed the National Highways and Transport Department officials to complete all preventive measures to curb accidents at Mogili ghat by next week. During a meeting with officials on Saturday, he emphasised the need for swift and efficient action to prevent accidents in the ghat section.

The Collector stressed that all measures should be implemented promptly, including the setup of a check post at the ghat. He instructed officials to ensure that an ambulance and a crane are on standby at the check post for emergencies.

Sumit Kumar mandated the installation of hoardings every 200 meters in multiple languages, alerting drivers that the area is a high-risk zone. These measures combined with the availability of patrolling vehicles and robust barricading systems are expected to significantly improve road safety.

The Collector also highlighted the importance of clear signage in the area, recommending that plastic drums, reflective stickers and speed breakers be installed to reduce the chances of accidents. Ambulances should be stationed along the highways for immediate response to any incident, he added.

In response to frequent accidents caused by speeding, the Collector instructed Transport Department officials to implement strict speed control measures. He stressed the need for hoardings that raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving and the value of life.

National Highways project director Venkateswarlu, deputy transport commissioner Niranjan Reddy, panchayat Raj SE Sankara Narayana and other officials were present.