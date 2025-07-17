Ensure basic amenities at new Srivani ticket issuing centre: EO

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao has directed officials to ensure all essential amenities are provided to devotees at the newly-established SRIVANI ticket issuing centre near Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala which is set to open to the pilgrim public on July 22.

On Wednesday morning, the EO inspected the facility along with the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

He instructed that arrangements should be made including providing tea, coffee, milk and drinking water to prevent inconvenience to devotees waiting at the counters.

He also emphasised setting up queue lines to ensure comfortable movement for pilgrims and directed that information related to SRIVANI tickets be clearly displayed on digital screens for easy public access. Later, the EO inspected the ongoing modernisation works at the ANC and HVC sub-offices and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

Later, the EO visited the Food & Water Lab at Tirumala and reviewed the testing procedures being carried out. He directed staff to conduct routine and uncompromising quality checks on food and drinking water.

EE Subramaniam, Deputy EOs Bhaskar, Somanna Rayana, DE Chandrasekhar, Health Officer Dr. Madhusudhan, and other officials were also present.