Ensure every student takes Albendazole tablets: Collector

Sundipenta /Srisailam (Nandyal district): In line with the principle that good health is essential for happiness, District Collector G Rajakumari has instructed teachers to ensure that every student takes Albendazole tablets to promote their well-being.

On the occasion of National Deworming Day, the Collector participated in the deworming programme conducted at the District Parishad High School in Sundipenta on Monday.

Addressing the students, Collector Rajakumari emphasized that intestinal worms can cause various health issues.

She advised students to maintain proper hand and nail hygiene.

She explained that these worms reside in the intestines and consume the nutrients meant for human nourishment, leading to deficiencies.

The presence of worms in the body can cause digestive problems, anaemia and fatigue. She urged students to practice both personal and environmental hygiene.

The Collector directed headmasters to ensure that all students aged 1-19 years take deworming tablets. She highlighted that in the district’s 1,950 government schools and 147 junior colleges, a total of 4,29,000 students must be administered Albendazole tablets to combat anaemia.

For students who missed the deworming dose on Monday-, a follow-up round is scheduled for the 17th of this month to ensure complete coverage.

Medical officials were instructed to take necessary measures for the successful implementation of this programme.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkataramana, other medical officials, high school students and others participated.