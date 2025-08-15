Ensure foolproof security for devotees: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao directed the officials concerned to make foolproof security arrangements in coordination with TTD vigilance and the police department, to ensure safety of devotees and facilitating a comfortable darshan during the ensuing annual Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, scheduled from September 24 to October 2.

The EO reviewed the preparations with officials at his chamber in the TTD administrative building in Tirupati, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that based on the experiences from previous Brahmotsavam, this year the security arrangements should be meticulously planned with proper coordination between TTD vigilance and the police.

Arrangements should also be made for devotees to witness the vahana sevas without any inconvenience.

He also instructed the officials to immediately install an additional 12 scanners at the Alipiri Check Point.

As a large number of devotees are expected for Garuda Seva on September 28, the EO instructed the vigilance wing to make prior arrangements to ensure smooth security and traffic management.

Proper signboards and direction boards in various languages should be installed at important junctions both in Tirupati and at Tirumala for the convenience of devotees.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary participated virtually in the meeting. CVSO Muralikrishna and other officials were also present.