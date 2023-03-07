Ensure water supply for Rabi crop, officials told

Amalapuram: District Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that steps are being taken to provide water supply to farmers during this Rabi season. He directed the officials of Irrigation, Panchayat and Revenue departments to make alternative arrangements to supply water in full coordination to overcome the problems of irrigation water for the rabi crop.





On Monday, the Collector conducted a videoconference with the officials from the Collectorate. He asked them about the details regarding the steps taken for providing water to the farmers. He instructed the officials to make use of all their resources to provide water and save the standing crop. The officials were directed to make continued efforts in helping the farmers to get water regularly and in time. He said that 81 cross bunds have been set up over various drains and canals in the district to save the Rabi crop.











