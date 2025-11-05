Ensuring permanent livelihoods to BCs is govt's aim: Savitha

Vijayawada: BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha on Tuesday said that the coalition government is committed to providing permanent livelihood opportunities to caste-based and traditional artisans by supplying them with modern equipment. She said that the government’s priority is to strengthen backward classes economically and socially through schemes like Aadarna 3.0.

Speaking at an interaction with chairpersons and directors of seven BC corporations at the BC Bhavan in Gollapudi here, the minister said the government would not only allocate funds to these corporations but also enhance the dignity and responsibilities of their board members. As part of Aadarna 3.0, she collected feedback from corporation heads on the types of tools and machinery required for their respective caste-based professions.

Savitha recalled that it was the TDP that first gave political, economic and social recognition to BC communities, beginning with N T Rama Rao and now continued by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

She highlighted initiatives such as installing inverters, CCTV cameras and RO plants in BC hostels and gurukul schools, supplying sports kits and track suits to students, and offering free coaching for DSC and civil services for unemployed BC youth. The minister said Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for Aadarna 3.0 to modernise traditional occupations and ensure sustainable income for artisans. A survey has already been conducted to identify profession-wise equipment needs, and a final report will be submitted to the Chief Minister after incorporating inputs from corporation chairpersons, she said.

Savitha urged corporation boards to take government welfare schemes to the grassroots and counter misconceptions spread during the previous regime. Senior BC welfare officials and corporation chairpersons attended the meeting.