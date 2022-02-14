EO inspects arrangements for Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Kurnool: Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna on Sunday inspected the Sivaratri Brahmotsavams arrangements at various places in the temple town. Speaking to The Hans India, the authorities said that the temple is all set to organise the 11 days of Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in a grand manner at Srisailam temple.

The Brahmotsavams will start from February 22 and will conclude on March 4. As large number of devotees throng the temple during the Brahmotsavams, the temple management has been making foolproof arrangements to the devotees. As part of it, the Executive Officer along with other temple staff visited Kailasa Dwaram, Bheemuni Kolanu, Hatakeswaram, Sakshi Ganapathi, Basavana Vanam, Bala Ganesh Vanam, Siva Deeksha camps, Kalyana Katta and Pathala Ganga and inspected the arrangements. The EO directed the officials to build temporary sheds for resting of devotees at Kailasa Dwaram and Hatakeswaram.

The EO also instructed officials to clear jungles by coordinating with the forest department officials. The officials concerned are also ordered to ensure uninterrupted water supply from Kailasa Dwaram to Bheemuni Kolanu. The engineering department officials have said they would set up 1,000 litre capacity water tanks between Kailasa Dwaram and Bheemuni Kolanu. The EO also ordered to set up water tanks at 5-6 places besides a water tank at Kailasa Dwaram with a storage capacity of 5,000 liters. He also directed the officials to ensure continuous drinking water supply to Kailasa Dwaram with a tank capacity of 20,000 litres. The EO also asked the officials to take steps to store a minimum of 50,000 liters of water at Kailasa Dwaram.

The EO also visited Hatakeswaram, where he directed the officials to clean the water taken at regular intervals. The EO also said the officials to install more taps behind the Sakshi Ganapathi temple. Lavanna directed the security officials to see that no traffic jams take place at Hatakeswaram, Sakshi Ganapathi and toll gate during the utsavams. The EO also visited Basava Vanam, Bala Ganesh Vana, Siva Deeksha camps and inspected the arrangements. The officials concerned are ordered to arrange temporary pandals. After inspecting the Kalyana Katta, the EO asked the officials to arrange sprinklers for bathing. From Kalyana Katta, the EO visited Pathala Ganga.

He also stated to arrange barricades and lighting at Pathala Ganga as part of security measures. He also directed the sanitary staff to clean the temple premises regularly.