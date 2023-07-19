EPIC inks MoU with APEITA to develop electronics sector in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The EPIC Foundation, the hardware products think tank, a not-for-profit organisation founded by HCL Founders Dr Ajai Chowdhry and Arjun Malhotra has signed an MOU with the Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) recently with an aim to strengthen the electronics sector in the State.

EPIC will advise and enable APEITA on various technical and strategic interventions through their subject matter expertise and constituting advisory to drive this agenda. The collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State government is in line with the Foundation’s aim to revive India’s electronics sector and contribute to making India a product nation.

The MoU was signed by APEITA CEO Kiran Salikireddy and Senior Vice President EPIC Foundation Harish Wadhwa in the presence of Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh and S Devarajan, Executive Director, EPIC Foundation.

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, EPIC Foundation asserted, “There is a huge potential for India to capture the mind space of the global electronics industry. We need to identify products that are required in India and put all our prowess in making them in India, thereby reducing our electronics import bill. Andhra Pradesh has been at the forefront of the IT/ITES sector and played a pivotal role in shaping the industry in India. As we embark on this mission to provide thrust to India’s journey of reviving the electronics industry, the association between APEITA and EPIC will go a long way in developing key strategies to develop the State and build a robust ecosystem to support local electronics manufacturing within Andhra Pradesh.”

The MoU will enable both organisations to work together on policy matters to ensure improved return on investment for electronic manufacturing and design units in the State, development of design capabilities thereby positioning the state as the epicentre for electronics product design and demand aggregation to give impetus to new electronic manufacturing and better value addition.

S.Devarajan, Executive Director, EPIC Foundation said, “We are excited to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to enable them to be a partner of choice for Design, Manufacturing and Innovation for Electronics in India. ”

Kiran Salikireddy, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) said, “Andhra Pradesh has always been at the forefront of taking bold steps and APEITA looks forward to making EPIC Foundation its enabler in fulfilling the dream of being Atmanirbhar in the field of electronics.