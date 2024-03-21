Equality prevailed in YSRCP regime , says Vidudala Rajini

In a recent event marking the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ramachandrapuram Colony, Sampatnagar, Guntur West Constituency candidate Vidadala Rajini emphasized on the promotion of interfaith equality under the administration of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The event was attended by various YSR CP leaders and temple committee representatives.





During his speech, Rajini highlighted the support given to all religions by the government, including the provision of honorarium to priests in Hinduism, pastors in Christianity, and Mauzams in Islam. He also mentioned the development programs being carried out in various religious institutions, such as the Vijayawada Durga temple, with substantial funds allocated for their improvement.



Rajini further pointed out the infrastructure development in several areas of the city, including the widening and construction of main roads in Sampath Nagar, R. Agrahara, Bradypet, Kobaldpet, and Pattabhipuram. Despite these visible improvements, he criticized the opposition parties for spreading misinformation about the lack of development in the region.

Expressing his gratitude for the support received, Rajini requested the people of Guntur West Constituency to make informed decisions in the upcoming elections. He pledged to continue working towards the unprecedented development of the constituency if given the opportunity.

The event concluded with the minister being honored with a shawl by the temple construction committee. YSR CP leader Kavati Udayachandra Vikram Naidu, 20th division YSR CP president Kantheti Shyam Shekhar, and other representatives were also present at the gathering.