Equipment to students with special needs distributed

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha urged students with special needs to make effective use of government-provided facilities to overcome challenges and achieve high positions in life. On Monday, a programme for distribution of equipment to the students with special needs was organised under the aegis of the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha.

Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Collector Lakshmisha distributed the equipment to the students. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector announced that 273 pieces of equipment worth Rs 18.70 lakh were distributed to 173 beneficiaries with special needs under the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha.

The distributed items included battery-operated motorised tricycles, Braille kits, elbow crutches, TLM kits, wheelchairs, walking sticks, and rollators. The collector emphasised that these aids would greatly benefit students with special needs and highlighted the state government’s special initiatives to empower such students. He encouraged students to study diligently and seize career opportunities. He also noted that similar programmes would be organised in future.

MLA Umamaheshwara Rao stated that the state government is providing comprehensive support to differently-abled individuals and urged them to utilise government facilities and services. He assured that such assistance would continue in future, including the provision of new pensions with Sadaram certificates.

He said that differently-abled individuals are receiving a pension of Rs 6,000. The Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are also contributing to the holistic development of differently-abled individuals, he added.

The MLA said that equipment to aid education is being provided, and the government is ready to supply as many such aids as needed. He further stated that equipment would be distributed immediately upon application.

DEO UV Subba Rao, Samagra Shiksha Additional Project Coordinator G Maheshwara Rao, Samagra Shiksha Officer L Venkateshwara Rao, and others also participated.