Everyone should take part in Palle Panduga, says Pawan

Kankipadu (Krishna district): Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said everyone should take part in Palle Panduga programme aimed for development of villages. Stating that the expertise of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is a gift to the state, Pawan said the state has been marching forward towards development with the able administration of Chandrababu and cooperation from the Narendra Modi government.

The Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation for several developmental works here on Monday as part of inauguration of week-long Palle Panduga.

He said during the gram sabhas organised throughout the state on August 23, the villagers themselves decided on developmental works and now the works began across the state.

They will be completed by Sankranti festival. He said that the previous government had failed to organise the gram sabhas and neglected panchayat raj system. He expressed surprise over diversion of panchayat raj funds during previous government.

The Deputy CM praising the vision of Chandrababu Naidu said that the in-depth study of Chandrababu on various issues will definitely lead to development of state. He said officials of various departments should act in a coordinated manner for completion of developmental works.

We have only one ambition. All the people in the state should be well. Youth should get employment opportunities. Villages should develop. For all this to happen, we concluded that YSRCP government should go and we fought for it with determination,” he said.

Minister Kollu Ravindra said that the previous government had failed to spend Rs 12,000 crore released by the Central government towards panchayat raj and failed to clear the bills for the works done.

MP Vallabhaneni Balashowri said that Pawan Kalyan set a record by conducting gram sabhas simultaneously in 13.326 villages.

MLAs Bode Prasad, Venigandla Ramu, Kagita Krishnaprasad, Varlakumar Raja, MLC P Hariprasad and officials participated.