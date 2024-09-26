Ex-MP Magunta Parvathamma passes away

Nellore : Former Ongole MP Magunta Parvathamma, wife of former MP Magunta Subbarami Reddy, passed away on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old Parvathamma was suffering with ill health for the last few days. Family members shifted her to a private hospital in Chennai after her health condition was deteriorated on Sunday. Family members informed that she breathed her last at 6.25 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. Her body was brought to the residence located at Saraswathi Nagar in the city by afternoon. After the death of her husband Magunta Subbarami Reddy, Parvathamma was elected as Ongole MP on Congress ticket in 1996. Later, she became Kavali MLA on the same party banner in 2004.

In a message, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that as MP and MLA Magunta Parvathamma rendered great services to people. He said that there is a special recognition to the Magunta family in Nellore district politics. He consoled the family members.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MA&UD Minister P Narayana, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, Kavali MLA Daggumati Venkata Krishna Reddy and other leaders paid tributes to the departed leader. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy informed that funeral of Magunta Parvathamma will be conducted on Thursday.