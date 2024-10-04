  • Menu
Ex- MP Nandigam’s remand extended

Guntur: Mangalagiri court on Thursday extended the remand of former MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh in connection with the attack on the TDP state office on October 19, 2021. He will remain in remand until October 17. YSRCP leaders reportedly attacked the TDP office with sticks, causing damage to the office furniture and computers.

Following the complaint, police have filed a case against over 150 YSRCP leaders and activists. The police are currently investigating the case based on closed-circuit camera footage.

Additionally, the police have questioned and recorded statements from MLCs and YSRCP leaders Lella Appi Reddy, Talasila Raghuram, YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, and YSRCP leader Gavaskar.

In a separate incident, police officials questioned followers of former minister Jogi Ramesh in connection with the attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli. They have arrested six followers of Jogi Ramesh.

