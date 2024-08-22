Expedite completion of VCIC works: Collector to officials

Tirupati : In a significant push for the development of Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), district Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed the officials to expedite completion of various ongoing projects. The directive came during a comprehensive review meeting held on Wednesday, which included officials from Revenue, National Highway Authority, Irrigation and Forest Services.

The meeting focused on resolving pending issues affecting the development of seven industrial estates that are integral to Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor. These issues include land acquisition hurdles, encroachment problems and other logistical challenges that have been delaying the progress of the corridor.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Venkateswar underlined the urgency of the situation, stating, "The development of Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor is a critical project that will significantly boost the region's economic growth. All officials should prioritise the resolution of pending issues and ensure that the work is completed at the earliest".

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, who was also present at the meeting, provided additional insights into the status of the works and stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to overcome the bottlenecks.

Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor is expected to play a pivotal role in the industrial development of the region, attracting investments and generating employment opportunities. Srikalahasti node of the VCIC is strategically located near Chennai, having good connectivity through roads, rail, air and sea. It was expected to transform the area into a world-class industrial hub benefitting nearby cities like Tirupati and Naidupet.

At Srikalahasti node, two project sites were delineated, with 2,770 acres in the south block earmarked for Phase I of the industrial park development. It can be expanded by an additional 10,000 acres in the future, allowing for more projects based on market demand. With renewed focus and commitment from the district administration, the completion of the corridor's development works is anticipated to progress more swiftly in the coming months.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Satish, Gudur RDO Kiran Kumar, APIIC Zonal Manager Nellore Vijaya Ratnam, APIIC Deputy Zonal Manager Chandrasekharaiah, Telugu Ganga Project SE Madan Mohan and APIIC Special Deputy Collector DT Swaminathan among others were present.