Expedite land acquisition for railway projects: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed the officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition process for ongoing railway infrastructure projects in the district. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to ensure the timely completion of railway underpasses, overpasses, and other development works.

He held a review meeting on Saturday at the Mini Conference Hall in the District Collectorate to assess the progress of various railway projects. The session focused on the construction of Railway Under Bridges (RUBs), Road Over Bridges (ROBs), and double-track railway lines across different revenue divisions in the district.

The Collector reviewed the land acquisition status from Sub-Collectors and RDOs for projects being implemented in the three revenue divisions.

He instructed the revenue officials to prioritise and fast-track land acquisition processes, ensuring there are no delays in the construction of the railway infrastructure.

He further directed all departments involved — including RDOs, officials from the Collector’s office, and railway authorities — to work in close coordination. He emphasized the urgent need to resolve issues related to land acquisition, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and Letters of Acceptance without delay.

Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj informed the Collector that land acquisition for three Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in Adoni division is progressing well.

Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar provided details about the progress of land acquisition in 12 villages for the double-track railway line and underpass bridges in the Kurnool division.

Pattikonda RDO Bharat Naik reported that land acquisition for one of the double-track projects in his division has been completed, while the other project is currently at the award stage.

The review meeting was attended by District Revenue Officer (DRO) Venkatanarayana, Roads and Buildings SE Maheshwar Reddy, Executive Engineer Suresh Babu, Adoni Executive Engineer Venkateswarlu, Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer Durgarao, Adoni Municipal Commissioner Krishna, and other officials.

The Collector reiterated that swift action and efficient interdepartmental coordination are essential for the successful execution of key railway infrastructure projects in the district.