Expedite PM Surya Ghar implementation: Collector Vinod

Anantapur : District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V ordered the officials concerned to expedite implementation of PM Surya Ghar in the district and to make progress day-by-day.

He held a review meeting with APSPDCL SEs, EEs, DEs and AEs along with Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana on PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Scheme, PM Kusum and other issues at APSPDCL office in Anantapur on Wednesday.

The Collector said that 46,782 applications were received in the district under PM Surya Ghar Scheme, out of which 2,752 applications were selected as vendors, 54 applications were pending and 308 people were given subsidy. He ordered that the target allocated to the district under this scheme should be completed within 45 days and to conduct a review daily. He said that one AE should complete one application every day, that the sanctioned projects should be grounded, and that solar panels should be installed on houses. He said that the vendors should keep the equipment required for setting up solar roof tops ready.

Vinod Kumar said the status of each application should be visible on the online portal and examination of pending applications should be completed. The officials at field-level were told to work to reach the target. He said that 50 acres of land should be shown next to the substation in relation to the feeder level polarisation scheme, and that land should be identified for this, and if government land is less, private land should be identified.

MP Ambica Lakshminarayana said that officials should work to make the district first in India in the implementation of PM Surya Ghar scheme. Special attention should be paid to the implementation of this scheme, and SC and ST applications should be completed first. The officials should take this scheme to the people along with the public representatives of the NDA government and create awareness. He suggested the officials to organise a special drive and work towards achieving the allocated target.