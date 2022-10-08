Expedite priority building constructions, Collector S Dilli Rao tells officials

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to expedite construction of the government priority buildings and asked them that buildings like Rythu Bharosa Kendram, YSR Health clinics should be completed by November 30.

He held a review meeting through teleconference with revenue division officers (RDO), special officers, MPDOs, tahsildars and panchayat raj engineers from his office at Vijayawada on Friday. "The State government has been giving top priority to grama sachivalayam, YSR Rythu Bharosa Centres and Dr YSR health clinics building constructions. The officials concerned directed to start immediately the construction works of 83 buildings, which have not begun yet.

The Collector said that construction of 156 grama sachivalayams was completed out of the total 268. He insisted on resolving court pending issues of the house sites. All the departmental officers were ordered to take necessary steps to pay pending bills without delay and upload the building construction stages photos. He instructed that officers may take cooperation of the public representatives and complete the government priority building constructions within a stipulated period.