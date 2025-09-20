Expedite Sundarayya Nagar Katta expansion

Vijayawada: Duringa visit on Friday, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra underscored the importance of promptly completing the expansion work for Sundarayya Nagar Katta. He conducted an inspection of the Ajit Singh Nagar, Pipula Road, Sundarayya Nagar Katta, and Dharna Chowk areas at the field level.

While addressing the gathering, the Commissioner reiterated the necessity for the swift completion of the Sundarayya Nagar Katta expansion project. He noted that a report concerning 240 houses, which have been widened by 20 feet in line with the master plan and are being converted into an 80-foot road, must be submitted to the Revenue Department. Additionally, he indicated that house allocations should be based on the verified list obtained from the Revenue Department.

Following this, he inspected the Anna Canteen at Dharna Chowk. Commissioner Dhyanachandra interacted with the patrons of the Anna Canteen to collect their feedback on the available facilities. He instructed the officials to monitor the Anna Canteen regularly to ensure that no repairs are required.

VMC Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratnakumar, Assistant City Planner Rambabu, and other staff members were also present.