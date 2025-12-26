  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Experts stress on medical intervention for drooping, watering eyes

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 7:56 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: As there is a noticeable increase in patients seeking consultation for drooping eyelids, watering eyes, periocular ageing and changes around the eyes, ophthalmologists caution that many of these concerns are not merely cosmetic but interfere with vision, eye surface health and even normal blinking.

Experts advise patients to seek care from trained oculoplastic surgeons for any procedure involving the eyelids or periocular region as this ensures highest standards of patient safety.

Even a small error can affect vision or facial balance. That is why aesthetic procedures around the eyes should be planned with eye safety, underlined Dr Suneetha Gavara and Dr Lavanya Maddi consultants-ophthalmic plastic surgery and facial aesthetics at LVPEI. They further informed that oculoplasty and aesthetics together offer a comprehensive approach that respects both appearance and eye health.

Tags

eye healthoculoplastic surgeryeyelid problemsperiocular aestheticsvision safety
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Christmas celebrations held with fervour in NTR, Krishna districts

    Christmas celebrations held with fervour in NTR, Krishna districts
    Share it
    X