Experts stress on medical intervention for drooping, watering eyes

Visakhapatnam: As there is a noticeable increase in patients seeking consultation for drooping eyelids, watering eyes, periocular ageing and changes around the eyes, ophthalmologists caution that many of these concerns are not merely cosmetic but interfere with vision, eye surface health and even normal blinking.

Experts advise patients to seek care from trained oculoplastic surgeons for any procedure involving the eyelids or periocular region as this ensures highest standards of patient safety.

Even a small error can affect vision or facial balance. That is why aesthetic procedures around the eyes should be planned with eye safety, underlined Dr Suneetha Gavara and Dr Lavanya Maddi consultants-ophthalmic plastic surgery and facial aesthetics at LVPEI. They further informed that oculoplasty and aesthetics together offer a comprehensive approach that respects both appearance and eye health.