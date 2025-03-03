Explosion at Kakinada Transport Hub: Five Porters Injured in ‘Onion Bomb’ Blast

Kakinada: A routine unloading task turned into a tragedy on Monday when five porters sustained severe injuries in an explosion at Jai Balaji Transport Agency in Kakinada. The blast occurred within the One Town police limits as the workers handled a consignment containing 'onion bombs'—crude explosive devices disguised within onion sacks.

Among the injured, B. Madhu Kumar is in critical condition, while the other victims—Ashok Kumar, Lova Raju, Pothuraju, and Nagesh, all residents of Kakinada—are receiving treatment at Kakinada Government General Hospital.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav stated that the explosion was triggered when a porter unknowingly threw a bag containing the hidden bombs from a transport vehicle. Following the incident, the police discovered three such bags wrapped in aluminium foil, which had arrived from Hyderabad.

“The consignee of these bombs is currently in our custody, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the source and intended use of the explosives,” SP Bindu Madhav informed the press.

Authorities are now focused on tracing the origins of the consignment and its potential links to illicit activities. The incident has raised serious concerns over security lapses in transport networks, with officials probing whether Kakinada was the intended destination for the explosives or merely a transit point.

The explosion has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the urgent need for stricter cargo screening to prevent such dangerous materials from endangering innocent lives.