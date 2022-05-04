Extend support for Nellore development: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy sought support for development of the district. He participated in Ramzan prayers at Bara Shahid Dargah premises on Tuesday and greeted the Muslims on the occasion.

He said the Muslims completed their month-long fasting and now they are enjoying the important festival. He said the district administration has arranged a special prayer meeting at the Dargah premises and asked people to live in harmony.

The roti festival being organised in the district has been an indication for communal harmony and it must be continued even during normal occasions, he said. District needs more development and all people should be involved in the process, the Minister explained.

He said Allah should shower blessings on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking up more welfare schemes and programmes for the people effectively. Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy, Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, SP Ch Vijaya Rao, Additional SP P Venkataratnam and RDO P Kondaiah also participated.