Live
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
- Tourists Risk Lives for Selfies with Wildebeest near Gopalaswamy Hill Temple
- ED officials attack: Will take constitutional action, says Bengal Guv
- AI could help address challenges in marine fisheries: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
- Google preparing to allow RCS support for dual, multi SIM cards: Report
Just In
Extensive arrangements for Dharmic Sadas at Tirumala-TTD EO
TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy has directed officials to make extensive arrangements towards the smooth conducting of the three day long Dharmic Sadas
Tirumala: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy has directed officials to make extensive arrangements towards the smooth conducting of the three-day-long Dharmic Sadas being organised by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad wing of TTD at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala from February 3 to 5.
Addressing a review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan on Friday the EO instructed officials to invite all the pontiffs across the country and organise them Srivari Darshan, accommodation and transport facilities for them in a smooth manner.
He said the suggestions and directives of religious heads will be crucial in pursuing Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam.
He also urged officials to coordinate and set up several committees with senior officials to roll out arrangements.
TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopal Dikshitulu, CE Nageswar Rao, HDPP Secretary Somayajulu, Program Officer Rajagopal, Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham Principal Kuppa Shiva Subrahmanya Avadhani and others were also present.