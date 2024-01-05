Extensive arrangements for Dharmic Sadas at Tirumala-TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy has directed officials to make extensive arrangements towards the smooth conducting of the three-day-long Dharmic Sadas being organised by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad wing of TTD at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala from February 3 to 5.



Addressing a review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan on Friday the EO instructed officials to invite all the pontiffs across the country and organise them Srivari Darshan, accommodation and transport facilities for them in a smooth manner.

He said the suggestions and directives of religious heads will be crucial in pursuing Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam.

He also urged officials to coordinate and set up several committees with senior officials to roll out arrangements.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopal Dikshitulu, CE Nageswar Rao, HDPP Secretary Somayajulu, Program Officer Rajagopal, Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham Principal Kuppa Shiva Subrahmanya Avadhani and others were also present.















