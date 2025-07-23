Faculty members contribute to revisiting of VMRDA Master Plan 2041

Visakhapatnam: Academia, urban planning and civil society came together on a platform to deliberate on the future development of the city.

Organised by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the stakeholder consultation meeting saw faculty members of GITAM School of Architecture emphasising the importance of shaping Visakhapatnam as a compassionate city that is inclusive, people-centric and sustainable.

Led by V Shilpa, chief urban planner, the meeting was part of the ongoing initiative to revisit and revise the Master Plan 2041 of the VMRDA. The session was held in collaboration with the planning consultants from LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd.

Krishna Kasi, Amrita Shukla, Hema Gudla and Jyoti Marri represented the institution during the session.

The discussion focused on critical urban issues such as land use development, mobility, heritage conservation and sustainability.

The institution’s team highlighted the necessity for integrated planning approaches that balance growth with environmental and social responsibility. They advocated for equitable mobility solutions, sensitive development near heritage zones, and policies promoting climate resilience and sustainable urban design.