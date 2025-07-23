Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2025
- Spinal cord stimulation not always advised for back pain
- If you don’t ask, you don’t get; not even under RTI!
- Sanitation workers issues resolved
- The Dharmasthala imbroglio shocks India
- Help of sponsors for hockey championship sought
- Faculty members contribute to revisiting of VMRDA Master Plan 2041
- NDA govt focusing both on development, welfare
- With three blast furnaces in operation, RINL ramps up production
- Hospitals and welfare hostels to be developed with CSR funds
Faculty members contribute to revisiting of VMRDA Master Plan 2041
Visakhapatnam: Academia, urban planning and civil society came together on a platform to deliberate on the future development of the city.Organised by...
Visakhapatnam: Academia, urban planning and civil society came together on a platform to deliberate on the future development of the city.
Organised by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the stakeholder consultation meeting saw faculty members of GITAM School of Architecture emphasising the importance of shaping Visakhapatnam as a compassionate city that is inclusive, people-centric and sustainable.
Led by V Shilpa, chief urban planner, the meeting was part of the ongoing initiative to revisit and revise the Master Plan 2041 of the VMRDA. The session was held in collaboration with the planning consultants from LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd.
Krishna Kasi, Amrita Shukla, Hema Gudla and Jyoti Marri represented the institution during the session.
The discussion focused on critical urban issues such as land use development, mobility, heritage conservation and sustainability.
The institution’s team highlighted the necessity for integrated planning approaches that balance growth with environmental and social responsibility. They advocated for equitable mobility solutions, sensitive development near heritage zones, and policies promoting climate resilience and sustainable urban design.