False claims on Kurnool bus tragedy: Cops issue notices to YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada: Police issued notices to YSRCP spokesperson Aare Shyamla and several party leaders for spreading false information about the Kurnool bus accident that claimed 19 lives. A special police team from Kurnool visited Shyamala’s residence in Gandipet, Hyderabad, and served the notice, directing her to appear for questioning within three days.

The case pertains to the October 24 accident near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, where a bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of 19 passengers and serious injuries to others.

According to the police, certain YSRCP leaders circulated false claims on social media suggesting that the tragedy was linked to belt shops and adulterated liquor. Following a complaint lodged by Perapogu Venumulayya of B Tandrapadu village in Kurnool mandal, the police registered a case against 27 individuals for spreading misinformation. Notices have been issued to all accused, directing them to appear for further investigation. Police said that the circulation of unverified allegations during an ongoing probe amounts to spreading public misinformation and may attract legal action under relevant sections.