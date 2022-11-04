Family physician concept to benefit rural people

Kadapa (YSR District): Describing family physician concept as a brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajani has said that the YSRCP government introduced such an innovative concept for first time in the country.

As part of her second day tour, she addressed regional conference headed by state medical and health family welfare principal secretary M T Krishna Babu, organised at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa city here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said under family physician concept, quality healthcare services would be provided to people in rural areas.

The minister urged the doctors to extend their cooperation to the government for the success of the programme in the interest of rural poor. She also justified arrest of TDP leader and former minister Ayyanna Prathrudu in connection with encroachment of irrigation lands. Krishna Babu said Jagan Mohan Reddy designed this concept to save rural people lives.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that the administration was providing quality medical services to patients at government hospital on par with corporate hospitals. He suggested to set up dialysis centres in Badvel, Jammalamadugu, Rajampet and Rayachoti and sanction of trauma care unit. MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, P Ravindranath Reddy, Regional Joint Director Koteswari, District Medical & Health Officers and doctors, medical Superientendents from Annamayya, Nandyala, Kurnool, Ananthapur, Satya Sai districts were present.