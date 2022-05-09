Farmers switch to maize for good return

Srikakulam: Going by early cropping trends, farmers appear to have made up their minds to go for alternative crops this Rabi season. Farmers switch to maize from Rabi for good returns. The maize crop is cultivated in Gara, Narasannapeta, Laveru, Ranastalam, Ponduru, G Sigadam, Amudalavalasa, Jalumuru, Saravakota and other mandals across the district.

Previously, maize crop was not prime crop during Rabi season in the district,but now it has become main crop during Rabi season. As part of promotion irrigated dry (ID) crops both agricultural and irrigation departments are motivating farmers to cultivate maize. The maize crop is being cultivated in an extent of 70,000 acres across the district. Maize yields has recorded as 25 to 30 quintals for per acre extent of crop.

Price for per quintal bag is Rs 2,000, which is more than the government fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP). The government has fixed an amount of is Rs 1,870per quintal maize bag and the price in open market is Rs 300 more on each bag and farmers are getting good yields and profits by cultivating maize crop. "We are receiving profits for more than Rs 15, 000to Rs 20, 000on each acre crop than investment to raise the crop, " said B Murali Krishna, M Narasinga Rao, S Murali Mohan Rao, M Krishna, Y Santosh farmers of Gara, Saravakota, Laveru, Ranastalam and G Sigadam mandals.