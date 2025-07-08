Farmers urged not to worry about availability of fertilisers

Rajamahendravaram: The reis no shortage of fertilisers in East Godavari district, said District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao on Monday.

He informed that a total of 29,479 tonnes of various types of fertilizers are currently available with private dealers and Markfed across the district.

He stated that from April to date, around 35,869 tonnes of different fertilizers have already been supplied to farmers through private dealers and Markfed.

The available stock includes 15,294 tonnes of urea, 2,615 tonnes of DAP, 2,918 tonnes of potash, 6,324 tonnes of super phosphate, and 8,716 tonnes of complex fertilizers. Regarding the ongoing Kharif season, Madhava Rao mentioned that cultivation is expected to cover about 83,000 acres in the district, out of which farming activity has already begun in 27,950 acres. He noted that farmers are proactively purchasing fertilizers in large quantities to support their cultivation.

However, the official advised farmers not to purchase fertilizers in bulk unnecessarily but to buy only as per their immediate requirement. “All types of fertilizers are available in sufficient quantities. Farmers need not worry,” he assured.