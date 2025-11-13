Festive atmosphere in Chinnapadugupadu

Nellore: Chinnapadugupadu village of Kovur mandal witnessed festive atmosphere as the government performed mass house warming on Wednesday, constructed under Prime Minister Avasa Yojana-2 (PMAY).

As many as 38 beneficiaries of Stove Beedi Colony in the village got the house keys from Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and district Collector Himanshu Shukla.

Asserting the government’s commitment to provide houses to all eligible poor, MLA Prashanthi Reddy said that late CM NT Rama Rao started housing scheme for homeless poor during 1983 and current CM N Chandrababu Naidu is making the late CM’s dream true.

She alleged that previous YSRCP government had established layouts under PMAY without proper infrastructure facilities and misused houses sanctioned under PMAY scheme by giving them ineligible. She said that as many as 10,000 applications were received regarding under PMAY-2 in Kovur constituency.

Collector Himanshu Shukla said that 38 houses were inaugurated in Padugupadu village against the total 19, 678 in the entire district.

He appealed to people to apply for houses as the administration is ready to sanction as per the guidelines. Till date, 2.3 lakh houses were sanctioned under PMAY-2 scheme, he added.