Final rites of Kambadur head constable held

Anantapur: The final rites of Head Constable Ramesh from Kambadur, who passed away due to ill health, were conducted with State honours at Sixth Road crematorium in Anantapur on Thursday.

Ramesh had been battling illness for some time and died on Wednesday in Anantapur. His mortal remains were kept at his residence on Kalyandurg Road for public viewing.

SP P Jagadeesh expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and handed over a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to Ramesh’s wife, Ramlakshmi, on behalf of the government. Several police officials including Kalyandurg Rural CI Neelakanta, SI Lokesh, Kambadur ASI Obulapati, and members of the District Police Officers Association participated in the funeral.

Merit scholarships distributed

In a separate event, SP P Jagadeesh distributed merit scholarships worth Rs 6,23,500 to 107 children of police personnel in Anantapur.

The awards were given under 2024–25 Merit Scholarship scheme as per the directions of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

The cheques and appreciation certificates were handed over to the students excelling in SSC, Intermediate, M Tech, and MBA courses at a programme held at Police Conference Hall.