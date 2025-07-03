Fire breaks out on Govindaraja Swamy street in Tirupati

A significant fire incident occurred today (Thursday) on Govindarajaswamy Sannidhi Street, igniting in a shop and rapidly spreading. The canopy of the nearby Govindarajaswamy temple suffered partial damage as locals reacted swiftly to the alarming situation.

Emergency services were promptly notified, with police and fire officials dispatched to the scene. Three fire engines have been deployed to combat the blaze, which has resulted in substantial property damage. Fortunately, a major disaster was averted, as there were no devotees present at the temple during the incident.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a short circuit. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have registered a case. Further details regarding the incident are still forthcoming.