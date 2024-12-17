  • Menu
Fire prevention techniques explained

Fire prevention techniques explained
Anantapur: On the occasion of Fire Prevention Week and following the orders of district Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, district fire officer KP Lingamaiah gave a demo about fire prevention techniques at Dr Akbar Eye Hospital here on Monday. He also explained how fire occur and how to eliminate it.

Stating that the demonstration is very informative and useful, Dr Akbar thanked district fire services department. Fire officer Krishnakumar, firemen Thippeswamy and D Sudhakar, home guard Naresh, Dr Mithun Reddy, Dr Rani Aishwarya, Dr Tamkin Shazia and hospital staff participated in the programme.

