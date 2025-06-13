First anniversary of NDA govt celebrated

Rajamahendravaram: The first anniversary of the TDP–Jana Sena–BJP alliance government was celebrated with great enthusiasm at 3rd Ward Rachabanda in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. The event was organised under the leadership of State Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudpudi Sattibabu.

As part of the celebrations, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed among locals. Speaking on the occasion, Sattibabu praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for leading a people-centric and development-oriented government. He criticisedthe previous administration for pushing the state into a financial crisis with over Rs 10 lakh crore in debts and said that the current government is steadily moving the state towards fiscal stability and growth. “Chandrababu Naidu is focusing equally on welfare and development, which are the two eyes of progress,” he stated.

He also extended congratulations to Education Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, explaining their contributions to the government’s performance.

Sattibabu lauded the recently launched “Talliki Vandanam” scheme, calling it a significant step towards women’s empowerment. He also commended the Chief Minister for announcing 10% liquor shop reservations for toddy tappers, a move he said would be remembered forever by the Geetha (toddy-tapper) community. Local leaders, party workers, and residents took part in the event, which reflected growing public support for the alliance government’s initiatives.