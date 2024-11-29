First virtual classroom starts in Kurnool

Kurnool: The first virtual classroom in the State started in Kurnool on Thursday, set up at district education office (DEO). A studio with latest equipment has been set up at the office.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha inspected the trial run of the classroom and interacted with the students of Abdul Kalam and Indira Gandhi Memorial High School.

The Collector said that this virtual classroom will teach subjects to tenth class students, adding that quality education would be imparted through virtual mode. Stating that steps are being taken to launch virtual classroom in 352 high schools across the district, he informed that so far, the process has been completed in 119 schools and within a short time, the process will be completed in the remaining schools also.

Ranjith Basha said around 42 teachers came forward to teach various subjects through virtual mode. Steps are being taken to ensure that teachers and students will interact with each other. The officials were ordered to ensure good internet signal strength while telecasting the classes and there should be no disturbance. The officials were also instructed to organise mega parents and teachers’ meeting on December 7 in a festive manner.

DEO S Samuel Paul and other officials of education department participated.