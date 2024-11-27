Fishermen stranded in sea rescued by officials at Krishnapatnam Port

The district administration successfully rescued a group of nine fishermen stranded in the sea, bringing them safely to Krishnapatnam port. District Collector Dr. Venkateswar S announced the successful operation on Wednesday.

The swift rescue operation was initiated following distress signals from the fishermen, who were aboard a mechanized boat that became stranded approximately 14 kilometers off the coast near Vadapalem and Y.T. Kuppam in Vakadu mandal. The fishermen had communicated their situation to authorities on the evening of November 26, prompting an immediate response from the district administration.

In light of recent warnings issued by the Meteorological Department about a developing low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal, officials have cautioned local fishermen against venturing into the sea. The department has predicted that the weather system could strengthen into a cyclone, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to the region from November 26 to November 28.

The timely response from both the state government and district officials highlights the importance of safety measures for the local fishing community during inclement weather conditions. Residents are urged to stay updated on weather alerts and adhere to the guidance provided by authorities to ensure their safety.