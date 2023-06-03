  • Menu
Five dead and six injured as Toofan vehicle hits a lorry in Pileru

A fatal road accident took place in Pileru of Annamayya district on Saturday morning where a lorry was hit by a Toofan vehicle leaving five people die and six others injured.

The Toofan vehicle while going from Nandyal to Tiruvannamalai has reached MJR College in Pileru. Against this backdrop, the Toofan vehicle has collided the lorry parked.

Five people died on the spot and six others were seriously injured. The police shifted the injured to the hospital and started investigation.

