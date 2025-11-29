Five killed in head-on collision near Kotekal curve in Kurnool district

Kurnool: A ghastly road accident claimed five lives in Kurnool district on Saturday early morning, creating shock and grief in the region. The accident took place near the Kotekal curve in Yemmiganur mandal when a Fortuner SUV and a Maruti Swift Dzire car collided head-on. The impact was so severe that the Swift vehicle was completely crushed, resulting in immediate fatalities.

According to initial information, all five occupants of the Swift Dzire died on the spot, while two persons travelling in the Fortuner sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased include three adults and two children. Eyewitnesses reported that the Fortuner, which was travelling towards Adoni, was allegedly moving at high speed before it hit the Swift car coming from the opposite direction.

Police sources said that the victims hailed from Karnataka and were travelling to Mantralayam for the darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy when tragedy struck. A detailed investigation is currently underway to establish the exact cause of the accident. Officials are examining whether over speeding, negligence, or poor road visibility led to the mishap.

Meanwhile, the region has been witnessing a series of fatal road accidents in the recent past. After the recent bus crash in Kurnool district, road mishaps have continued to occur frequently, sparking concern among commuters. Police have appealed to motorists to maintain speed discipline, follow traffic rules, and drive cautiously, especially on dangerous curves, to prevent further loss of lives.