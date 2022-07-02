Five women charred to death after high tension power lines falls on three-wheeler

Amaravati: In an unfortunate tragedy, at least five women were reportedly charred to death in Andhra Pradesh's Satyasai when high tension power lines snapped and fell on a three-wheeler vehicle passing by.

All the victims were farm labourers who were travelling from Gundampalli to work in the sweet lime farms at Chillakondayyapalli in the district.

One survivor was rushed to a hospital in Dharmavaram town. His condition is stated to be serious.

Police have reached the spot and registered a case.

Further investigation into the mishap is underway.