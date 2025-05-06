Flight services between Vizag and Vijayawada from June 1: Ram Mohan Naidu

Srikakulam: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday announced that morning flight services between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be restored from June 1.

Ram Mohan Naidu expressed happiness over the resumption of flight services between Visakhapatnam, the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Vijayawada, which is part of the capital city of Amaravati.

The Union Minister made it clear that the schedule has been formulated in the most convenient way to the passengers.

The IndiGo Airlines ATR flight takes off at 7.15 am from Vijayawada to land at 8.25 am in Visakhapatnam and in return journey the flight will take off at Visakhapatnam at 8.45 am to land at Vijayawada at 9.50 am, the Union Minister said.

Ram Mohan Naidu made it clear that strengthening regional air connectivity and providing fast transportation facilities between developing cities is the main objective of his Ministry.

Keeping in view the progressive development of the State and the needs of the passengers this vital service has been restored which is his great pleasure Ram Mohan Naidu observed.