Flood flow expected to Prakasam Barrage today, 70 gates lifted

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Lakshmi announced that approximately 300,000 cusecs of floodwater released from the Pulichintala project are set to arrive at the Prakasam Barrage today. The authorities have issued alerts to residents in low-lying areas.

A 24-hour command control room has been established for continuous monitoring of the situation. The Collector inspected the barrage alongside officials from the Water Resources Department, who identified 43 vulnerable locations within Vijayawada city.

Currently, 55 gates of the Prakasam Barrage have been raised by one foot, and 15 gates by two feet. This has resulted in the release of 60,000 cusecs of water into the sea. Additionally, 14,000 cusecs are being discharged through the East and West Canals.