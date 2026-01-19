Floral tributes paid to NTR on 30th death anniv

Nellore: Floral tributes were paid to late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and founder president of Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao on the occassion his 30th death anniversary across the district here on Sunday.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, TDP district president Beedha Ravichandra, party Nellore Parliament secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy former MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy, and his wife former Nellore Municipal Chairman Tallapaka Anuradha, Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu, Nellore incharge mayor Poluboyina Anilkumar Yadav and other leaders of the party have garlanded the statue of NTR at party district office and paid rich tributes to the departed leader.

On the occasion, M&U Minister Ponguru Narayana inaugurated the blood donation camp at party office as about 300 party functionaries have donated the blood.