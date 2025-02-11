Flyover on NH-16 at Ranastalam opposed

Srikakulam: flyover on National Highway (NH-16) at Ranastalam mandal headquarter and JR Puram Is being opposed by local traders and residents. They staged agitation and observed a bandh on January 29 and 30 against the flyover.

Continuing their protest, traders and local residents submitted a memorandum to mandal tahsildar on Monday. On the occasion, they expressed serious concern over negligent attitude and irresponsible statements made by NH-16 authorities. They said that earlier, NH-16 authorities proposed a bypass at Ranastalam and JR Puram at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crore. But the proposal was withdrawn by the NH-16 authorities on the grounds that it was a burden on the government.

But now the same NH-16 authorities again proposed a flyover at a cost of Rs 235 crore, which shows the irresponsible attitude, they lamented.If the flyover is constructed, it will affect the interests of the traders, local residents and commercial establishments. Anti-flyover committee representatives, DGM Ananda Rao, P Sairam and others submitted a memorandumto the tahsildar.