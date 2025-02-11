Live
- Gunadala Mary Matha festivities draw the devout
- T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
- ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade
- RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation
- Essential tips to keep your locks healthy
- Harish flays harassment of RMPs, PMPs
- PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students
- Big relief for DSC-2008 candidates: HC asks govt to issue appointment orders by Feb 17
- Comedy playlet competition concludes
- SC seeks Speaker’s timeframe to act on defected BRS MLAs
Just In
Flyover on NH-16 at Ranastalam opposed
Traders, locals who have been staging protests submit memorandum to tahsildar stating that construction of flyover will have a severe adverse impact on them
Srikakulam: flyover on National Highway (NH-16) at Ranastalam mandal headquarter and JR Puram Is being opposed by local traders and residents. They staged agitation and observed a bandh on January 29 and 30 against the flyover.
Continuing their protest, traders and local residents submitted a memorandum to mandal tahsildar on Monday. On the occasion, they expressed serious concern over negligent attitude and irresponsible statements made by NH-16 authorities. They said that earlier, NH-16 authorities proposed a bypass at Ranastalam and JR Puram at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crore. But the proposal was withdrawn by the NH-16 authorities on the grounds that it was a burden on the government.
But now the same NH-16 authorities again proposed a flyover at a cost of Rs 235 crore, which shows the irresponsible attitude, they lamented.If the flyover is constructed, it will affect the interests of the traders, local residents and commercial establishments. Anti-flyover committee representatives, DGM Ananda Rao, P Sairam and others submitted a memorandumto the tahsildar.