FM Keshav seeks status report on pending irrigation projects

Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has held a meeting with irrigation authorities and enquired on the pending projects in the erstwhile Anantapur district.

He directed them to give a status report on the pending projects and their financial implications for completion of the projects.

Keshav asked them to submit a report so that he could discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and ensure allocation of funds for completion of all pending and incomplete irrigation projects in the district.

He discussed with the officials here on Tuesday on the pending works related to HNSS project from 134 km to 234 km and sought estimates. Under the 32 and 34 packages, 39,000 acres of crop lands is the irrigation potential.

Under 36 package, 80,000 acres is the irrigation ayacut. Under Kottalapalle lift irrigation, a project report is to be prepared for irrigating crops in Uravakonda and Vidapanakallu mandal. The Finance Minister asked authorities to prepare a detailed project report in 10 days and submit the same to him.