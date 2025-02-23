Focus on resolving land issues, Spl CS tells officials

Ongole: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R P Sisodia conducted a comprehensive review of revenue operations in Prakasam district at the Collectorate in Ongole on Saturday.

The review meeting, attended by District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna and officials concerned, focused on various revenue matters including resurveys, ROR cases and grievance redressal programmes. Sisodia praised the revenue staff’s dedication during elec-tions and natural disasters and urged them to maintain the same efficiency in resolving revenue-related issues. Siso-dia noted that about 60 per cent of the public grievances received during grievance programmes were related to revenue matters. He directed the officials to resolve solvable issues prompt-ly and clearly communicate to citizens when issues cannot be resolved at their level. He stressed that revenue in-spectors should maintain a regular field presence rather than rely solely on VRO reports.

In a separate session with Collector A Thameem Ansariya, SP A R Damodar and JC R Gopala Krishna, Sisodia investi-gated land irregularities involving fake documents, stamps and forged signatures that came to light two years ago in Ongole and surrounding areas.