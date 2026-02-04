Focus on taxes, sanitation, P3 model: Collector to PR staff

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that strong financial resources are essential for the overall development of villages and directed Panchayat Raj officials to complete tax collection as per targets. A district-level review meeting was held on Tuesday at Srinivasa Auditorium, Sri Venkateswara University, under the Panchayat Raj Department.

The meeting focused on tax collection in village panchayats, sanitation management, and implementation of the P3 (Public-Private Partnership) model.

Panchayat Raj Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Rao, DPO Susila Devi, Assistant Director Sai Lahari, Panchayat Development Officers, Mandal Parishad Development Officers, and other officials attended the meeting. Addressing the officials, the Collector said that negligence in tax collection would directly affect village development works.

He asked officials to give special attention to collecting house tax, shop tax, and water tax in every village.

The Collector said sanitation and cleanliness are key responsibilities of the Panchayat Raj Department.

Officials were directed to ensure door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, and proper solid waste management without any lapses.

On the P3 model, the Collector said people’s participation is important for village development. He said the Government–Private–People Partnership model would help speed up infrastructure, sanitation, and other development works.

Panchayats should take steps to increase public participation and to hold regular reviews on tax collection.

After the meeting, awards were presented to Panchayat Raj staff who showed good performance in the district.