Food distributed to 30,000 devotees

Puttaparthi: Celebrating Sri Sathya Sai Aradhana Mahotsavam, the sacred Maha Narayana Seva was held with great devotion and service at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium. With the Divine Blessings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the revered trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and senior elders led the noble acts of Annadanam (distribution of food) and Vastradanam (distribution of clothes). The event witnessed the participation of over 30,000 devotees, who were blessed with Swami’s maha prasadam.

Ms. Palle Sindhura Reddy, MLA of Puttaparthi Assembly Constituency, and Mr. Palle Raghunatha Reddy, former MLA, who took part in the service activities and paid their respects to the legacy of Bhagawan. Sevadal volunteers of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations played a vital role in organizing the grand event. They ensured smooth arrangements including the erection of pandals, provision of drinking water and buttermilk, and managing the flow of beneficiaries from neighbouring villages—offering comfort and care amidst the intense summer heat. The Maha Narayana Seva stands as a testament to Bhagawan’s message of Love All, Serve All and continues to inspire selfless service in the hearts of devotees around the world.