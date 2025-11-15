Foreign delegates treated to Andhra ‘Ruchulu’

Visakhapatnam: Andhra cuisine gets global as an army of foreign delegates, leaders and special invitees savour ‘Andhra Ruchulu’ at CII Partnership Summit-2025 that began in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Served in golden and silver-tinged containers, delegates droves to the summit get to taste assorted Andhra flavours at the venue.

The specially crafted menu contained pappu-avakaya, kodi-millet khichdi, pulihora, assorted pickles, along with North Indian dishes, Hyderabad biryani, etc

This apart, Japan-muthi palao, stir-fry pasta, steamed vegetables, and hakka noodles formed part of the menu. About 35 to 40 varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were served to the invitees and delegates on the first day of the event.

In order to ensure quality standards, Food Safety Department officials monitored the safety standards of the food served at the summit. Food and Beverages manager of Novotel Krishnendra said, “A total of 250 personnel are taking care of the cuisine served to the delegates at the summit. Of them, 100 senior chefs have been engaged in dishing out a variety of food items, keeping the international delegates in view.”

While some of the personnel from the hotel are engaged in serving the food to the delegates, those who savoured the food mentioned that the cuisine was flavourful. Meanwhile, some more Andhra dishes are expected to be added to the menu on the day-two of the summit scheduled on Saturday.