Former MLA appears before police over Papireddypalle incident

CK Palli: Former MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy on Monday appeared before the police at CK Palli Police Station for questioning in connection with the recent unrest during former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Papireddypalle. The incident saw YSRCP workers allegedly hurling stones at police personnel, resulting in injuries to several officers.

The police had filed a case and summoned Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, citing that his remarks had incited the crowd. According to the police, after Jagan’s helicopter landed in Papireddypalle, several YSRCP supporters rushed towards the area, disregarding security instructions. Authorities claim that Thopudurthi ignored their suggestions regarding Jagan’s safety and instigated the party workers with provocative speeches.

Responding to the inquiry, the former MLA said he had answered all the questions posed by the police. He alleged that the police were shifting the blame for the incident onto him despite their own lapses in crowd control. He further criticized the media for allegedly diverting attention from the Kuruba Lingamiah murder case and protecting the accused. The investigation into the Papireddypalle incident is ongoing.