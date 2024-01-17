Live
Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana urges to repair roads in Dharmavaram
Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has taken note of the deteriorating condition of the roads in Dharmavaram town and appealed to the engineering officials of the Roads and Buildings Department to address the issue of potholes, which has caused inconvenience and even injuries to the residents.
Suryanarayana has expressed his willingness to personally fund the filling of the potholes if approved by the authorities. Party leaders have delivered a letter from Suryanarayana urging the officials to find a quick solution.
A meeting has taken place between the engineers and the party leaders, and the decision is expected to be made in the next few days.
