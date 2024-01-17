  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana urges to repair roads in Dharmavaram

Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana urges to repair roads in Dharmavaram
x
Highlights

Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has taken note of the deteriorating condition of the roads in Dharmavaram town and appealed to the engineering officials of the Roads and Buildings Department

Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has taken note of the deteriorating condition of the roads in Dharmavaram town and appealed to the engineering officials of the Roads and Buildings Department to address the issue of potholes, which has caused inconvenience and even injuries to the residents.

Suryanarayana has expressed his willingness to personally fund the filling of the potholes if approved by the authorities. Party leaders have delivered a letter from Suryanarayana urging the officials to find a quick solution.

A meeting has taken place between the engineers and the party leaders, and the decision is expected to be made in the next few days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X