Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi bail petition rejected

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi has faced another setback as the Vijayawada SC and ST court has denied his bail petition in connection with the kidnapping of DTP operator Satyavardhan at the Gannavaram TDP office.

During the court proceedings, the victim's legal team argued that Satyavardhan's life could be at risk if Vamsi were granted bail, emphasising the need for further investigation into the matter. Vamsi’s defence lawyers requested bail based on the fact that he has already been remanded; however, the court dismissed the request.

In related developments, the Vijayawada CID court had also rejected Vamsi's bail petition in an attack case involving the Gannavaram TDP office just the previous day. Consequently, the court has issued new orders extending Vamsi’s remand until April 9.